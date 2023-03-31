Mount Vernon Fire Department responds to 5 separate fires on Thursday

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mount Vernon firefighters responded to five separate fires Thursday.

Around 3:02 p.m., firefighters responded to a woods fire on Lime Plant Hollow Road. Crews contained the fire “fairly quickly.” The second incident was around 5:04 p.m. when firefighters responded to Mullins Station Road for another woods fire that was “rapidly spreading.” Crews were able to contain that fire as well.

The third incident was around 6:49 p.m. on Lime Plant Hollow Road again for another woods fire. There, the fire was contained quickly again.

Around 10:47 p.m. firefighters were sent to Sand Hill Road for a barn on fire.

In the last incident, at 11:55 p.m., firefighters were sent to a woods fire on Chestnut Ridge Road. Crews contained that fire as well.

“We are very thankful for our surrounding departments that we have a great working relationship with. It takes a team especially on days like yesterday where we was able to provide support and other departments came to us. Great work by all departments yesterday,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.