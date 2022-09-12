Mount Vernon Fire Department rescues driver

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Mount Vernon Fire Department rescued a driver on I-75 from a nearly 300-foot fall.

One person was injured in the vehicle and was taken to Saint Joe London for treatment, according to a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page.

The rescue took multiple agencies and a “large assortment” of equipment to get the driver, and his car, back over the 300-foot embankment utilizing a rope rescue system.

Mount Vernon Fire Department, Brodhead Fire Department, Livingston Fire Department, Laurel County Rescue Squad, Brindle Ridge Fire Department, Rockcastle EMS, Mount Vernon Police Department, Kentucky State Police Post 11, Constables from districts 2 and 5 and Thoroughtruck Truck Repair and Towing all assisted the rescue.