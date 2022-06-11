Mount Sterling community holds first Pride Festival while some protest

The festival was held inside the Dubois Community Center and brought dozens of people in for entertainment, activities, a drag show, and information provided by vendors.

MOUNT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- The Mount Sterling community held its’ first ever Pride Festival Saturday in an effort to promote diversity inclusiveness.

The festival is something Alex Williams never thought would be possible.

“This is not something I had growing up,” said Williams. “This is not, this is such a new thing for the community.

Williams grew up in the community as queer and has seen the struggles several classmates face as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Williams says they just wanted a place to belong.

“This is a huge step forward in progress,” said Williams “It’s just giving them a place to come and giving them a place to just exist and be themselves.”

The festival was held inside the Dubois Community Center. It brought dozens of people in for entertainment, activities, a drag show, and information provided by vendors.

You might also have gotten a hug from the Kentucky chapter of “Free Mom Hugs.”

“It’s such a shame to me that they have to hide themselves,” said Robin Parker of Free Mom Hugs. “I think everybody should be able to live their lives freely and openly and in a non discriminatory way.”

The festival wasn’t met without criticism. Outside the center, what was described as peaceful protestors gathered, ready to pass out bibles and cold water.

Organizers declined to do an interview.

“We have way too much discrimination going on and we need to change that,” said Parker. “And it starts with conversations.”

Some are hoping the event will help educate the public on the LGBTQ+ community as they celebrate a milestone this weekend in the city.

“We need an event like this to be able to celebrate people and say ‘you are loved, you are cherished, you are beautiful, and we care for you,” said attendee Jackson Campbell.

For more information about Free Mom Hugs, click here.