Motorcyclists raise money for kids with cancer

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- About fifty motorcyclists took to the streets in Clark and Montgomery counties Saturday all to raise money for a good cause.

“All proceeds go to kids with cancer. We do it every year,” said Monte McBride with the Winchester Elks Lodge #2816

It was all part lodge’s Kids with Cancer Ride 2022, which is a nearly 4 hour ride with rest stops along the way.

“Our organization- The Elks, the Grand Lodge Elks- we have a person that is over kids with cancer for the elks as a whole in the united states. All proceeds go to them and they donate it different hospitals and people that need,” said McBride.

All it took was $20 dollars and a motorcycle.

“It touches everyone’s heart. It’s just such a good endeavor,” said Clark County sheriff Berl Perdue, Jr.

Sheriff Perdue has seen kids in his own community suffer from the disease.

“More than you ever want to see,” said Perdue. “It touches your heart. We hope one day to find a cure for it and these events like this ride here, is very very important.”

The event also included a raffle, free food, and live music.

Every little thing to help take a little bit of stress away from the families who’s kids are fighting for their lives.

“Anybody that has kids or that has been through this, they understand what this event means to people so yeah, its a great feeling,” said McBride.