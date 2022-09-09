Motorcyclist killed in wreck in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Georgetown Friday afternoon. Georgetown police says a little before 4:30 an SUV and motorcycle collided on US 25 as the SUV was turning onto the bypass.

The Scott County Coroner says Shannon Aubrey, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, there was a helmet on the bike but Aubrey wasn’t wearing it.

Police say no one in the SUV was injured. The Georgetown Scott County Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.