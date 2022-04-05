Motorcyclist badly hurt in collision in Jessamine County

Nicholasville Police say the accident happened on U.S. 27 at Industry Parkway on Monday evening

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a motorcyclist was badly injured in a collision on Monday night.

Police say the motorcyclist was headed north of U.S. 27 and ran into the back of a wood chipper truck that was turning left onto Industry Parkway.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. No name was released.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Catnip Hill Road and all southbound traffic was down to one lane as the investigation continued, according to police.