Motorcycle passenger dies, driver seriously injured after crash with car in Pulaski Co.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A motorcycle passenger died and the driver was injured Sunday after crashing with a car in Pulaski County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. yesterday a motorcycle with two people on it was driving on KY 80 when the driver tried to make a left turn.

Police say the motorcycle turned in front of a car, and the car hit the motorcycle.

The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead.

The driver was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital with serious injuries.