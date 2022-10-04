Motorcycle crash shuts down parts of Versailles Road in Lexington

Police are investigating the wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle. Police say the accident happened Monday just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Versailles Road and Delmont Drive. According to witnesses, the coroner was on the scene.

Police say the crash shut down outbound Versailles Road beginning at Red Mile Road for hours. The investigation into the wreck continues.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 will have more details later.