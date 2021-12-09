Mother charged after 3-year-old found wandering naked

She didn't know he was missing: Sheriff

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old Knox County woman is arrested after her 3-year-old son was found naked in a neighbor’s yard where he’d wandered after being gone from his home more than two hours, according to Knox County authorities.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Holly Francioni, of Gray, Ky., is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. She also was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The Sheriff’s Department said that about about 1 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Carl Frith received a call from a person who said a small boy was in their yard alone, naked, and covered with feces. Frith went through the neighborhood searching for the parents of the 3-year-old child.

The deputy was able to locate the boy’s house on Orleans Court in Gray. Francioni didn’t know the boy was missing from the time he had left the home until Sgt. Frith located her residence 200 yards from where he was discovered more than two hours later at about 3:20 p.m., according to the department.