Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 3-year-old child

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A mother and her boyfriend accused of murdering her 3-year-old child in Corbin were arrested Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, an investigation began into the death of the 3-year-old on Feb. 19.

Today, the child’s mother, Alexandra Ward, and her boyfriend, Jordan Taylor, both of Corbin, were arrested.

Ward is charged with murder (complicity) and strangulation (complicity). Taylor is charged with murder, strangulation and sodomy.