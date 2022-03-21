Most Valuable Pets looking for stolen Monkey Tail Skink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pet shop in Lexington hopes the public can help identify two people it says stole an animal over the weekend.

Most Valuable Pets (MVP) shared a post on social media, saying in part, “this couple came to our store and stole our Monkey Tail Skink.”

According to MVP, the animal is one of the few captive bred Monkey Tail Skinks in the country and was an educational ambassador for schools, “Losing him has left a huge hole in our heart.”

MVP says it happened on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. and if anyone has any information on who the two individuals are, the post says to, “PLEASE reach out to us via private message or call us directly at the store and speak to a member of management. We just want our skink back.”

According to MVP, all video footage was turned over to Lexington police. You can view the video in the comments section of the post HERE.