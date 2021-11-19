Moseley named judge-executive in Mercer County

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott Moseley has been named Mercer County Judge Executive, replacing long-time judge-executive Milward Dedman who resigned, effective Nov. 15, to

take a position with the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the appointment Friday.

Moseley previously served on the Harrodsburg City Commission but stepped down from that post earlier this year after being promoted to division director in the state Department of Insurance. As an administrator, his state job became a conflict with his city commission post.

Moseley, who had been on the City Commission since 2010, will now leave his state job to lead the Mercer County government.

Dedman, who has accepted a position as deputy director for the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, already had announced he was not going to seek reelection next year. He’s been judge executive for 12 years. Magistrate Tium Darland served as interim until a replacement was named.

Dedman served as a state representative from 2004 to 2008.

In other boards and commissions, Beshear:

— Appointed Marcheta Sparrow and Lennon Michalski as members of the Kentucky Arts Council. He has also reappointed Dior Cotten, naming her as vice chair. The Governor has named Dr. Everett McCovey as chair.

Marcheta Sparrow of Frankfort is a consultant. She replaces Sallie Lanham, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 18, 2025.

Lennon Michalski of Lexington is an artist. He replaces Andrea Rudloff, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 18, 2025.

Dior Cotten of Louisville is a strategic consultant at Humana and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 18, 2025.

— Appointed Jane Smith as a member of the Board of Nursing.

Jane Smith of Bowling Green is retired. She replaces Christina Johnson, who has resigned, and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

— Appointed Grayson Vandegrift as a member of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Grayson Vandegrift is the mayor of Midway. He replaces Bill Dieruf, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 1, 2023.

— Appointed Cindy Evensen as a member of the Transportation Cabinet Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee.

Cindy Evensen of Louisville is a teacher at the Archdiocese of Louisville. She replaces Charles Aaron, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sep. 1, 2022.

— Appointed Dr. Joshua Christensen as a member of the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission.

Joshua Christensen of Louisville is an orthopedic surgeon. He replaces Dr. Brock Barnes, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring May 16, 2024.

— Appointed Charlotte McCoy as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund Board. Gov. Beshear has also appointed Russ Meyer as chair.

Charlotte McCoy of Lexington is an attorney at Stites & Harbison PLLC. She replaces Carl Breeding, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

— Appointed Dr. Beverly Weinhold, Amanda Corzine, Lacretia Dye and Mae Suramek as members of the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board.