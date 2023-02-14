Morning Pointe Lexington East’s long-time senior couples share their love stories

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – They say love is eternal, and for two couples at Morning Pointe Lexington East’s Senior Living Center that couldn’t be more true, having been together for decades.

For Jim and Deborah Reeves, it was love at first sight at just 16 years old.

“I didn’t think I had a chance…” said Jim Reeves.

“I knew he did” added Deborah Reeves.

They first met in 1969 when Jim was working for Deborah’s uncle. The two dated for a few months before breaking up when Deborah moved to Lexington.

But, Jim says 6 months later Deborah came looking for him.

“I pulled into the trailer park we lived in and she pulled up in the back of me and all I could see is this little hand going like this and I thought after all this time,” said Jim.

“I just showed up and that was it” added Deborah.

The two have been together ever since, marrying in 1972.

“Pretty cool to me, making 50 is unbelievable,” said Jim.

“Oh I love it, I’ve always wanted to be with him” added Deborah,

The secret to their love? Compatibility and quality time together.

Larry and Carleene Wallace have been married for 38 years. They say they met at the Leestown VA hospital in 1983 when they were in their late 30s and early 40s.

“When I first met him of course at the hospital they had the back elevators, it was mostly for luggage and stuff like that to go up, and while I was on that elevator the door opened and there he come and he looked at me and he kissed me on the cheek and I said what the hell was that for,” said Carleene.

Humor plays a big role in their lasting relationship.

“I didn’t want to be bothered by any man and I don’t know what made me go to him but I liked him, I liked him 40 years, I’ve been liking him for 40 years,” said Carleene.

“Well when it came to her, she was okay and we went from there” Larry joked.

They say getting to know each other before jumping into marriage is also the secret to theirs lasting so long.