Morgan Wallen coming to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Multi-platinum-selling country artist Morgan Wallen will be stopping by Rupp Arena for a concert on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Wallen will be joined by CMA New Artist of the Year nominee HARDY and fellow country artist ERNEST.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

For tickets and more information about the show visit Ticketmaster.com, RuppArena.com or morganwallen.com.