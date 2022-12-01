Morgan Wallen bringing ‘One Night At A Time’ tour to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night At A Time tour to Kentucky in April 2023.

The tour, which begins in New Zealand and ends in Washington, will come to Louisville on April 20. Wallen will be joined by Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 9 and the concert will be held at the KFC Yum! Center.

To celebrate, Wallen is also releasing three songs Thursday at midnight, according to his Facebook post announcing the concert, titled: One Thing At A Time, Tennessee Fan and Days That End In Why.