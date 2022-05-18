Morgan McGarvey wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth decided to retire after representing Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District for 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – Morgan McGarvey has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District.

In unofficial results from the Associated Press, McGarvey pushed past Attica Scott to secure 67% of the vote.

McGarvey will fill U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth’s seat, after he announced he would not be seeking reelection this November.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge issued the following statement:

“With the retirement of Rep. John Yarmuth, who has served with excellence and integrity for the past 15 years, we’re confident that Morgan McGarvey will not only keep the 3rd Congressional District blue, but will also follow in Congressman Yarmuth’s footsteps by delivering real results for Kentucky families. We also thank Rep. Attica Scott for not only the honorable campaign she ran, but for her years of service in the Kentucky House of Representatives. We congratulate Sen. McGarvey for his victory tonight, as well as all of our Democratic congressional nominees across Kentucky who will hold Republican incumbents in Congress accountable for their failed records.”