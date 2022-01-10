Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in tragic accident

Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of Deputy Alex Spencer of Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy passed away over the weekend in what the sheriff’s office calls a “tragic accident” at home. As the Kentucky State Police continues to investigate, some of those closest to Alex Spencer say that despite being taken far too soon, he left a lasting impression on all those he met.

32-year-old Alex Spencer was set to graduate from the Criminal Justice Training Academy February 3rd

Hi managers say that he excelled in all his classes from academics, to physical fitness

During his time in school, his teachers say that he was a leader among his classmates.

Also he was often a martial arts teacher to younger students and his children. Those who knew him, like his friend and gym buddy, Frankie Spencer are keeping his memory alive during this hard time for his family.

“He was always there for anybody who needed it and he had that constant encouragement and positive vibe that you get when there’s someone you want to be around. That is exactly who Alex was”.

People are raising money to help with funeral expenses and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office plans to set up a fund for Spencer’s family. Here’s the link to one of the fundraisers linked to his name by loved ones.