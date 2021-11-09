Morehead woman and American Legion win big with the Optimist Club

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Last Saturday started out as just another evening of fun and chance at Cave Run Bingo for Nicolle Manning of Morehead.

As she does on occasion, Nicolle was having fun playing bingo and buying pulltabs hoping for a hit on a big prize or to be selected for the “Queen of Hearts” raffle to pick a card trying to find the Queen and hit the $22,400 jackpot.

As luck would have it, one of her $1 raffle tickets was drawn, and she selected card #2. Low and behold, hiding behind that card was the “Queen of Hearts” that had eluded other players since April 30.

Hitting that jackpot sent her home with $15,686 which was 70% of the total. The other 30% had been designated by the Optimist Club to be given to the Corbie Ellington American Legion Post 126 and they received $6,725 to support their youth programs which include scholarships, the annual Veterans Day Essay Contest and sponsorship of students for a Washington DC trip with the Rowan County Middle School.

The Morehead Optimist Club conducts the “Queen of Hearts” raffle as part of their charitable gaming program at Cave Run Bingo and each raffle has a designated charity to receive 30% of the total jackpot, whatever that amount might be.

Youth programs funded by the American Legion fall right into line with the primary purpose of the Morehead Optimist Club.

“Our organizations have partnered several times with bingo to assure that the youth of Rowan County have the funds to participate in great programs,” said Bill Redwine, President of the Morehead Optimist Club. “Cooperative purpose and mutual support are just another positive aspect of the Morehead community,” Redwine added.

The Optimist Club of Morehead has been supporting local youth since 1964. Programs and service projects that the Club participates in include sponsoring the city T-Ball league, Tri-Star Basketball, Respect for Law, Essay and Oratorical Competitions and countless other youth programs all made possible through their charitable bingo programs at Cave Run Bingo.

The Morehead Optimist Club meets every Tuesday at Mr. Gatti’s in Morehead at 11:45 a.m. Individuals interested in joining are welcome to join us any Tuesday.