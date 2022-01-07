Morehead State women’s basketball falls at Tennessee Tech

Thursday's game was moved up more than four hours due to the winter storm

COOKEVILLE, TN (WTVQ/MSU ATHLETICS) – Morehead State women’s basketball came out firing against Tennessee Tech Thursday afternoon, but couldn’t keep up their momentum as they fell to the Golden Eagles 78-48.

Despite the game time being moved up four and a half hours due to inclement weather, the Eagles were ready to go at tip off, connecting on 50% of their shots in the first quarter, but Tennessee Tech’s size and shooting eventually would get the best of Morehead State, as the Golden Eagles connected on eight three pointers and outrebounded the Eagles 39-29.

The Eagles were led on the scoresheet by graduate student Terri Smith , who poured in 15 points, including hitting a trio of three pointers and sophomore Jada Claude added 15 points of her own.

It was all Alana Denson in the early going for the Eagles, as she scored nine straight points and added a pair of steals in the first five minutes to pull Morehead State ahead, but it was a buzzer beating three pointer from Terri Smith that gave the Eagles the lead at the end of the first quarter, 18-17.

Tennessee Tech struck back in the second quarter, however, opening the frame on a 10-2 run to take a 27-20 lead. After four straight points from the Eagles, Tennessee Tech continued their strong quarter, forcing Morehead State into eight turnovers and launching another extended 11-3 run to go into the locker room ahead 38-27.

The Golden Eagles continued their attack into the second half, shooting a blistering 50% from the field in the third quarter and outscoring Morehead State 25-4 in the frame to put the game out of reach.

To view the game’s box score, click here.

Morehead State continues their trip through the Volunteer State as they head to Austin Peay for a date with the Governors on Saturday at 2:30 PM ET.