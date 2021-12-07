Morehead State extends home win streak to 12 with victory over Presbyterian

OVC Player of the Week Johni Broome led the Eagles with 17 points, Ta'Lon Cooper turned in a double-double in the 71-66 victory

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU ATHLETICS) – Sophomore point guard Ta’Lon Cooper posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 assists, while junior Jaylen Sebree posted his first career MSU double-figure scoring effort with 13 points as the Morehead State men’s basketball team shook off a pesky Presbyterian Blue Hose squad for a 71-66 victory at Johnson Arena Monday night.

The Eagles (6-3) won their 12th consecutive game at home and improved to 3-0 all-time against PC (6-4).

Cooper, who ranks ninth in the nation in assists, equaled his career high in helpers with 12, while posting his second point-assist double-double. Sebree nailed a career-high three triples on four attempts and was a 5-of-7 fron the field overall – also a career high in shots made and taken.

The Eagles also saw second-year center Johni Broome lead the team in scoring with 17 points to go along with eight rebounds. Broome, who ranks fourth in the country in blocked shots, registered six rejections for the fourth time this season.

Morehead State finished the night shooting 51 percent (20-of-39) overall and drilled 50 percent (11-of-22) outside the three-point line. The Eagles also held a significant 20-3 advantage in free throws made, shooting a season-high 77 percent at the stripe.

The hosts needed all the free tosses and three-pointers they hit to shake off the Blue Hose, who hit 11 three-pointers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds which led to a 16-3 cushion in second-chance points.

A three-pointer by PC’s Brandon Younger with 11:48 left was the last field goal the Blue host made until the 6:03 mark. During that span, MSU held the visitors to seven consecutive missed field goals while outscoring them 14-1 push ahead 58-46.

The Eagles had a double-digit lead until the final minute when a couple of triples went down for PC.

Morehead State hits the road again, looking for its first win away from Johnson Arena, Saturday at ETSU. Tip-off time is 4 p.m. ET.

To view the game’s box score, click here.