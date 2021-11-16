Morehead State cruises in men’s basketball home opener

The Eagles defeated Kentucky Christian 82-57

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU ATHLETICS) – Morehead State men’s basketball shot 51 percent in the second half and shook off visiting Kentucky Christian Monday in the 2021-22 home opener as the Eagles outscored the Knights by 17 in the final 20-minute span to win 82-57.

The Eagles (1-2) had significant advantages in points in the paint (54-32), rebounds (53-29), second-chance points (27-2) and points off turnovers (23-10) as they improved to 10-0 all-time against the NAIA school from 35 miles east.

Second-year big man Johni Broome posted his second consecutive double-double and 15th of his career with 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, including nine offensive boards. Broome registered 10 points, 10 rebounds and all five of his career-high five blocked shots in the second half.

The Eagles also got a double-digit effort of 12 points off the bench from third-year man Tyzhaun Claude , who missed the entire 2020-21 campaign with an injury. Claude, who hit five of his six shots, also had five rebounds and two rejections. Grad transfer Tray Hollowell notched his second straight 10-point output as all 11 Eagles who dressed saw action.

MSU struggled to shake the Knights in the first half, hitting only 36 percent and going 4-of-17 from three-point range as they finally took a 37-29 lead into the locker room. Sophomore guard Ta’lon Cooper hit only three shots tonight but distributed a season-high six assists.

The Eagles’ momentum picked up in the final half, eventually taking as much as a 27-point lead with 5:15 remaining after Claude’s layup. While MSU did make 15 turnovers, the Eagles did force 22 mistakes from KCU.

KCU was led by Kourtney Ware, who had a game-high 24 points off the bench.

MSU returns to action at home Thursday as Transylvania (Ky.) visits at 7:30 p.m. ET.