Morehead Police warn community of rental scams

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Residents in Morehead should stay vigilant as rental scams have been seen circulating in the area.

According to a post on the Morehead Police Department Facebook page, the scammers will post residences that are listed for sale, communicate through email only and claim they are out of the state or country.

Authorities advise the public to verify the person or company who they are applying to rent from before sending any money or personal information.

To learn more on how to spot rental scams and how to report them, click on these links to USAGov and the Federal Trade Commission.