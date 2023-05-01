Morehead police ask for help in decades-old cold case from May 1, 2001

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morehead police are asking for the public’s help in solving a decades-old cold case from May 1, 2001.

Around 6 a.m., Gary Lee Adkins Jr. was walking on West Main Street when he was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle, according to police.

To this day, a suspect has still not been identified.

Adkins’ family remains hopeful the case can be solved, 22 years later.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact Det. Erik Caudill at 606-784-7511 or ecaudill@cityofmorehead.net.