Morehead man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket

One number from the big prize, winner says he's still "lucky."

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Michael Switzer of Morehead, Ky., recently purchased a Powerball ticket – and ended up winning $50,000.

The Powerball ticket he purchased at Viking Fuel & Foodmart in Morehead matched the first four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize for the October 30th drawing.

“I was one number off winning the whole thing but still consider myself lucky,” Switzer told lottery officials.

Switzer said his wife checked the numbers on the ticket and told him, “You’ve got to look at this, you’ve won something.”

The couple didn’t know for sure how much he had won so they took the ticket to a local store and checked it on the scanner. “It said, ‘You’ve won $50,000,’” Switzer said.

“We got so excited we could hardly walk out of the store. I was totally amazed,” he said.

Switzer made the drive to lottery headquarters in Louisville last week where he walked away with a check for $35,500 after taxes.

Switzer told officials that he and his wife along with some other family members are planning to make a trip to Lexington on Saturday to buy a much-needed new car.

“It (winnings) came at a great time,” he said.

Viking Fuel & Foodmart in Morehead will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.