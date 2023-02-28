Morehead man accused of trafficking ‘purple’ heroin, other drugs in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead man accused of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and “purple” heroin in Lexington was arrested last week.

Chase Barnett allegedly was trafficking the drugs between Lexington and Montgomery and Bath counties.

On Feb. 21, the Gateway Area Drug Task Force seized more than 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than 200 grams of suspected fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the Mt. Sterling Police Department.

Barnett is charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater or equal to 28 grams – fentanyl) and one count of trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine) in Fayette County.

The drug task force consists of detectives from the Mount Sterling Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Winchester Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.