Morehead drops OVC tilt to visiting Tennessee State

Women hang close for three quarters

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Morehead State women’s basketball team hung close for a while Saturday, but then visiting Tennessee State ran away in the fourth quarter. (Click here for full stats Tennessee State vs. Morehead State – Box Score – January 1, 2022 – ESPN)

In the end, the Eagles dropped a 58-34 Ohio Valley Conference basketball game.

The Eagles trailed 25-19 at the half and only were down by 11 after three quarters before the Tigers went on a 21-8 run.

Jada Claude led Morehead with nine points while Tyler Moore added eight.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 0 and 2 in conference play.