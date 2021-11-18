Morehead Driver Licensing Regional Office temporarily closed

The office is being sanitized after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Morehead Driver Licensing Regional Office was temporarily closed Thursday for sanitation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Customers with appointments will be rescheduled or offered services at another state driver licensing facility, according to the state.

The cabinet is also cooperating with the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

For updates, follow REAL ID KY on social media or click here.