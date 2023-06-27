Morehead church’s fundraiser money stolen in burglary

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morehead police say a burglar broke into a church and stole a large amount of loose change the church was collecting through a fundraiser.

On Sunday, someone broke into the First Baptist Church on East Main Street and stole the money the church had raised.

The money was supposed to be used for a kitchen renovation.

“If you know anything about this robbery, please contact the Morehead Police Department. I’m not saying this because we desperately need the money back (although I hope the person who took it understands that these were coins from the piggy banks of children and the fixed incomes of little old church ladies). I’m not saying it because of some need to see this person punished. I’m saying it because someone in our community was desperate enough to steal more than twenty pounds of pocket change, and it is our responsibility as fellow human beings and children of God to help this person stop this string of bad decisions before it results in something far worse. I hope you can help us in this endeavor,” the church’s pastor wrote on its Facebook page.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 606-784-7511 extension 0.