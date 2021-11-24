More voters removed than added to state rolls: Adams

The trend is not unusual in non-election periods, registrations should pick up early next year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the sixth month this year, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than were added.

In October, 6,968 new voters registered, and 7,146 were removed – 5,908 deceased voters, 873 felony convicts, 314 who moved out of state, 26 who voluntarily de-registered, 24 who were adjudged incompetent, and one duplicate registration, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

New registrations typically slow down during not election years and then pick back up as election cycles near. With local and state elections next year, registration is expected to start picking up early next year through the November elections.

“Ensuring election integrity is a daily process,” Adams said. “Through vigilance and diligence, we are cleaning up the mess I inherited when I was sworn in last year.”

Democratic registrants make up 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,637,006 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,225, a 0.20 percent decrease. Republican registrants total 1,582,317, or 44.4 percent of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 2,117 voters, or 0.13 percent. In addition, 9.5 percent of voters, or 338,217, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 930 voters, or 0.28 percent.