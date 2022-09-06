More travel trailers headed to Eastern KY for flood victims

PERRY/FLOYD Co. Ky. (WTVQ) – After late July’s devastating and deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, hundreds of people were displaced from their homes.

Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announcing close to 300 people have now moved into some 200 travel trailers for temporary shelter as they rebuild their lives.

“We saw this in the West with the deadly tornado and we’re seeing it again as we work to help our brothers and sisters in the east respond and recover from this flooding.”

“And we have more people in travel trailers than we did in Western Kentucky by a significant amount and there are many more on the waiting list” added Beshear.

41 of those travel trailers now sit in Perry County, an area where emergency temporary shelter like that did not exist, until now.

“The commonwealth sheltering program has provided a key lifeline for folks for that 6 month to 1 year to a year and a half to what it takes to have that true rebuilding” said Beshear.

And thanks to a partnership with Louisiana, up to 300 more trailers are headed to Kentucky at no cost to the State.

“These are the trailers that are arriving in Letcher, Perry and Floyd counties as we speak, with more to follow”

Governor Beshear says Clay County will soon be included in the list of counties to have travel trailers.

Other flood-impacted areas with travel trailer locations include Jenny Wiley State Resport Park, Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground and Crockettsville Campground.