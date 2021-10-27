‘More Than Unusual’ takes Wednesday’s featured Hunter Valley Purse at Keeneland

Three days left in fall schedule
Steve Rogers,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland)Martin S. Schwartz’s favored More Than Unusual caught longshot Bellagamba (ARG) in the closing strides to score a half-length victory in the $88,000 Hunter Valley Purse allowance for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up Wednesday afternoon. (Click here for a video of the race.)

Ridden by Florent Geroux for trainer Brad Cox, More Than Unusual covered 1 1 /16 miles on a turf course labeled as good in 1:43.71.

More Than Unusual, purchased at Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, is a 4-year-old daughter of More Than Ready out of Unusual Way, by Unusual Heat. She earned $52,800 for today’s victory and improved her record to 9-3-1-1 with a bankroll of $194,650.

The 6-5 favorite, More Than Unusual paid $4.40, $3.40 and $2.80. Bellagamba, who was ridden by James Graham, was second at odds of 19-1 and paid $15 and $8.20. Barista finished third under Julien Leparoux and returned $7.

Three days remain in Keeneland’s Fall Meet. Racing resumes Thursday with a nine-race program beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

