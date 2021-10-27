‘More Than Unusual’ takes Wednesday’s featured Hunter Valley Purse at Keeneland

Three days left in fall schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Martin S. Schwartz’s favored More Than Unusual caught longshot Bellagamba (ARG) in the closing strides to score a half-length victory in the $88,000 Hunter Valley Purse allowance for fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up Wednesday afternoon. (Click here for a video of the race.)

Ridden by Florent Geroux for trainer Brad Cox, More Than Unusual covered 1 1 /16 miles on a turf course labeled as good in 1:43.71.

More Than Unusual, purchased at Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, is a 4-year-old daughter of More Than Ready out of Unusual Way, by Unusual Heat. She earned $52,800 for today’s victory and improved her record to 9-3-1-1 with a bankroll of $194,650.

The 6-5 favorite, More Than Unusual paid $4.40, $3.40 and $2.80. Bellagamba, who was ridden by James Graham, was second at odds of 19-1 and paid $15 and $8.20. Barista finished third under Julien Leparoux and returned $7.

Three days remain in Keeneland’s Fall Meet. Racing resumes Thursday with a nine-race program beginning at 1 p.m. ET.