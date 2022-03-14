More than a dozen Kentuckians recognized for work done to help child abuse victims

The Children's Advocacy Center's of Kentucky says the cape and plaque presented are designed to celebrate people who go above and beyond in helping a child in need

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Superheroes often wear capes and fight crime, well on Monday, March 14th, more than a dozen people in Kentucky were recognized as superheroes for their work in making a difference in the lives of child abuse victims.

The center recognizes the work is difficult and can weigh on a person. So, it wanted to celebrate and honor legendary partners.

“It takes special people who can do that work all the time and I think it’s just, it’s humbling, and it helps us just remember and be empathetic to the work that they are doing and I hope it empowers people to go out and do whatever they can do” said Executive Director, Caroline Ruschell.

April is ‘Child Abuse Awareness’ month. The center encourages everyone to get involved by planting a pinwheel , sharing resources and wearing the color blue.