More than $75 million coming to KY to fund public transportation systems

This is the first tranche of funding Kentucky will receive over the next five years for such projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)– U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration will distribute $75,398,710 to Kentucky in Fiscal Year 2022 to fund public transportation systems. This is the first tranche of funding Kentucky will receive over the next five years for such projects.

Senator McConnell helped secure this public transit investment by supporting the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the Senate last year. The Federal Transit Administration allocates these funds through federal formulas set forth in the legislation. Federal transit programs direct funding to both urban and rural communities, impacting Kentuckians around the Commonwealth.

Nationwide, this year’s federal investment will give communities an unprecedented opportunity to address their repair backlogs, modernize their transit fleets, and develop new transportation systems. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also includes Buy America requirements for construction materials, ensuring communities build their transit upgrades with supplies manufactured in the United States.

“Today’s announcement provides an important boost for Kentucky’s infrastructure development. Both large and small communities in the Commonwealth will soon have the federal dollars necessary to overhaul their transit systems, allowing them to introduce new low-cost transportation options while reducing traffic and congestion. I proudly supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act because I know how important it is for Kentucky to have modern, efficient transit options available,” said Senator McConnell.

“TARC and the Greater Louisville Community we serve are incredibly grateful to Senator McConnell for his role in ensuring this bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed into law,” said Carrie Butler, TARC Executive Director. “This substantial investment in public transit will better position our agency to provide safe and reliable service, and strengthens our ability to connect the region to the important opportunities and resources of everyday life.”

“Senator McConnell’s support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and increased federal investment in public transportation is critical to Lextran, allowing us to effectively connect more people to jobs, schools, healthcare facilities, and other much-needed life activities. This funding will help address a backlog in fleet replacement and fleet modernization and provide cleaner, more reliable service to our customers,” said Lextran General Manager Jill Barnett.

“TANK is extremely appreciative of Senator McConnell’s support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The increase in federal transit funding will allow TANK to maintain essential public transportation services, provide access to jobs, replace aging buses, and keep our transportation technology up-to-date. Public transportation plays a critical role in our region’s economic recovery and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a significant boost, just when our community needs it most,” said Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) General Manager Andrew Aiello.