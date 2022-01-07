More than $70,000 awarded for farmer-appreciation projects

16 grants awarded for projects across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is awarding more than $70,000 for farmer-appreciation projects across the state, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.

“Farmers have a tough job – a job that often goes unappreciated,” Commissioner Quarles said. “The goal of these grants is to fund projects that will raise awareness in our communities about the work farmers do each and every day, giving farmers the appreciation they need to know what they do matters.”

The grants are funded by part of a $500,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to KDA this year. The overall scope of the $500,000 grant will allow KDA to expand on the “Raising Hope – Supporting Healthy Lives on Kentucky Farms” campaign. The endeavor, which partners KDA with state universities and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, focuses strategies on the mental and physical health of agricultural producers by increasing awareness of the issue, normalizing the discussion of the topic, reducing the stigma of seeking help, and showing farmer appreciation.

A total of $75,000 of the overall funds was available for small grants, up to $5,000 each, to be awarded to create and conduct local farmer-appreciation projects. The awarded projects will support community-based farmer appreciation programs that will promote the many contributions of farmers and their families and to appreciate the various challenges farmers face working in agriculture.

A total of 44 applications were received and 16 projects were awarded. The proposed projects were reviewed by a committee.

The grants were awarded to: