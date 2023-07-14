More than 700 Civil War-era gold coins were found buried in a field in Ky. last month

KENTUCKY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Talk about buried treasure!

More than 700 rare gold Civil War-era coins were found last month in a field in Kentucky.

The collection is being called “The Great Kentucky Hoard.”

The coins date back to between 1840 and 1863 and consist of U.S. old dollars and gold liberty coins.

They are now valued at around $2 million.

Experts say they may have been buried because it was common for people to bury their money during the Civil War.

While the name of the lucky finder and the exact location will not be released, the coins are for sale at govmint.com — but they won’t be cheap.

Some were going for nearly $1,000.

You also have to act fast as some are already out of stock!