More than $500,000 will be used to strengthen the food supply system in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $547,124 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“Today’s investments by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board will strengthen our food supply system, improve on-farm water management practices, diversify farm operations, and encourage young people to consider agriculture as a vocation,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said.

State and County Funded Projects

• Alvios Cuban Meats was approved for $100,000 in state funds as a forgivable loan to purchase equipment and a wholesale meat processing facility in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information on the project contact, Elaisy Gonzalez at elaisy.gonzalez@gmail.com.

• Caldwell County Board of Education was approved for $22,000 in Caldwell County funds for greenhouse materials to expand, update, and replace parts of the Caldwell County High School greenhouse. For more information on the project contact, Wes York at wes.york@caldwell.kyschools.us.

On-Farm Water Program

On-Farm Water Management Program (OFWM) provides incentives for land-grant and regional universities, non-profits and Kentucky farm families to financially incentivize better water management practices across the commonwealth. Applicants may apply in one of three areas: Research, Development, and Demonstration (RDD), Producer Implemented Project (PIP), or Small Scale Grant (SSG).

One OFWM RDD grant was approved by the board totaling $95,357:

• Yew Dell, Inc in Oldham County ($95,357)

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Six CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $314,804:

• Boone ($105,445)

• Franklin ($4,381)*

• Grayson ($130,000)

• Lee ($50,000)

• Mason ($9,158)*

• Pike ($15,820)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

One YAIP was approved by the board totaling $14,963:

• Carroll ($14,963)

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP and Youth programs will be advertised locally.