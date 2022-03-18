More than $400,000 awarded to Martin County for water infrastructure improvements

Funding comes through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $411,148 to the Martin County Water District through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

“This announcement is especially important given the challenges this Martin County has faced for far too long,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been working with this community to make positive changes for the region. Together, our team, the Public Service Commission, the Martin County Water District, Martin County Concerned Citizens and other stakeholders, have been meeting regularly to oversee efforts to improve water service to residents, and today’s announcement is another important milestone.”

According to the governor’s office, Martin County Judge Executive Colby Kirk, Martin County magistrates Jared Goforth, Roger Preece, Derrick Stepp, Junior Hunt and Mark Blackburn, Inez Mayor Ed Daniels, Warfield Mayor Ronald Workman, Martin County Water District Chairman Jimmy Kerr, Alliance Water Resources Manager Craig Miller and Assistant Manager JJ Ridings and other local leaders joined Gov. Beshear and his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, for the presentation.

This award will help the Martin County Water District improve many parts of their system for better service, according to the governor’s office. The district’s raw water intake and water treatment plant are in bad condition and need upgrades to ensure workers stay safe, and to prevent harm to the environment.

This project replaces existing main lines, service lines, meters valves and hydrants in an area that has been a continued source of leaks and breaks for the district. According to the governor’s office, the district will also pave the access road at its raw water intake site and replace the roof over its chemical storage area. It will add a second pump trailer and water treatment plant backup generator, as well.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Big Sandy Area Development District submitted funding request for Martin County to the KIA.

“Water is an essential element of life,” Sen. Phillip Wheeler, whose district includes Martin County, said. “For far too long, the citizens of Martin County have suffered from poor water quality and failing infrastructure which has threatened their health and hurt Martin County’s potential for economic development. I appreciate the Beshear administration’s direction of a KIA Cleaner Water Funding grant from the funds appropriated by the legislature to repair deteriorating rural water lines. Working together, we can ensure that Martin County families get the clean water they need and deserve.”

“The generational impact that this Cleaner Water Project will have on our community is immeasurable. It is very exciting to see the funds that I alongside my colleagues in the legislature have fought to secure be utilized in this way,” said Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick, who represents Martin County along with a portion of Pike County. “While our water problems are major, this will help move our infrastructure in the right direction. I appreciate the opportunity to share this exciting news with the people of my district, and I look forward to seeing the infrastructure updates that will happen as a result of our efforts.”

“On behalf of the Martin County Fiscal Court, I am grateful for these funds which will go to repair critical infrastructure in the Martin County Water District,” Judge Executive Kirk said. “Thanks to the efforts of Gov. Beshear and other leaders, we have made substantial improvements to the system. These funds will help improve water quality and reduce the rate of water loss throughout Martin County.”

You can read more about the Cleaner Water Program HERE.