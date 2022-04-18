More participants needed for special study for Dementia patients

The Sanders-Brown Center on Aging is looking for patients in rural communities to participate in their 6 week study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In December, the University of Kentucky opened a new building for the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. At the center, those living with Dementia and Alzheimers can take part in clinical trials. The goal is to further research and prolong memory for those people.

The Harmony at Home Project is a special study for those living with Dementia. Originally, the project was not meant to be virtual for the most part. Because of Covid, experts performed their research through telehealth and found that it helped encourage activity engagement and familiarity for patients.

To help memory, patients and caretakers are expected to work together. The caregiver helps provide activities for the patient. One example is having them toss a rubber ball for balance. Another method is setting up a safe environment in their homes that challenge their thinking.

Specialists believe this was one good thing to come out of doing the project virtually because these at-home practices help develop familiarity.

“So even though someone might not be able to sequence and understand what they’re doing for an everyday task like getting dressed or making coffee, they can likely understand how to get to the bathroom. At least to their bedroom in a safe familiar environment,” says Elizabeth Rhodus with the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.

The center says they’re looking for more participants for their project, preferably in rural areas. If you or a loved one has dementia and would like to be part of the study, click the link here.