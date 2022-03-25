More dead voters removed from voter rolls than added in February

The 2022 Primary Election in Kentucky is in May

Frankfort, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on March 25 that in February, as in January, more dead voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than new voters were added.

“We continue working with legislators to make our election laws even better, as well as the daily task of maintaining our voter rolls,” said Secretary Adams. “We are taking all necessary steps to ensure Kentucky remains the national leader in election administration.”

Overall, 5,568 new voters registered while 6,704 voters were removed from the rolls – 5,852 deceased voters, 401 who moved out of state, 396 voters convicted of felonies, 29 adjudged mentally incompetent, and 26 who voluntarily de-registered.

Democratic registration accounts for 45.6 percent of the electorate, with 1,619,694 voters. Democratic registration declined by 3,164 in February, a 0.20 percent decrease. Republican registrants make up 44.8 percent of the electorate, with 1,593,114 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,088, or 0.07 percent. There are 341,071 voters registered outside the two major parties, 9.6 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 940, a 0.28 percent increase.