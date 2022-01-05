More COVID at-home test kits coming in Woodford Wednesday afternoon

Kits will be delivered to three locations

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Woodford County Health Department announced Wednesday morning it expects more Ellume COVID home test kits to be delivered Wednesday afternoon to the Versailles Municipal Fire Department, Woodford County Fire Department, and Midway City Hall.

Residents should call each location with questions regarding test kit stock amount and curbside pick-up. Supplies are limited and go very quickly, and the department is “continuing to place orders and trying to keep this provided for the community!” it said in a statement.