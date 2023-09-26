More affordable housing units open in northern Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and other city leaders cut the ribbon on more affordable housing Tuesday.

The ceremony officially opened the Kearney Ridge Apartments on Kearney Ridge Boulevard in northern Lexington.

The complex includes more than 250 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments for low-income families.

“This is a community. I mean, there are people living here, there’s a clubhouse here with amenities for the people who live here. But they’re also close to community amenities. Places to get food, places to get their cup of coffee,” Gorton said.

Construction on the apartments began last year. The first units were leased over the summer.