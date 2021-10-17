Moonlight Festival showcases local artists

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – One city in southern Kentucky has worked hard the last few years to build up its community’s spirit and engagement. Somerset held its third annual Moonlight Festival Saturday which organizers say is the biggest local festival in its quarterly series. The Moonlight Festival puts the focus on local artists of all kinds, including food vendors, musicians, creators and crafters.

“It’s about community, it’s showing who we are as a people through all different types of mediums, again highlighting the arts and all that Somerset artists have to offer,” says Leslie Ikerd, Somerset tourism director.

Artists say having a supportive community means the world to them and it’s great to meet their buyers face-to-face.

“There’s very few places that you can like really get it out there and actually get to meet the person that’s done it,” says one of the featured local artists, Megan Bradley. “So, it’s really nice to get to like talk to people about it and stuff. It’s encouraging too.”

“The great thing around Somerset, and around that same time-frame, the art community has like really blossomed,” says Brian Covert, another local Somerset artist. “It’s just an amazing atmosphere in Somerset and I couldn’t be more proud to live here.”

Organizers of the Moonlight Festival say despite COVID, they expected a crowd of 8,000-10,000 people for the headlining musician act, Matt Stell.

“Life can be hard sometimes, especially in the current climate and I think sometimes when you get to connect with people again and kind of get all the other thoughts out of your head and you’re able to focus on fellowship, and things such as arts and creativity and good music, it makes you feel good at the end of the day, and who doesn’t like that,” says Ikerd.