Monticello man arrested after allegedly strangling girlfriend, running over her with motorcycle

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello man was arrested Monday after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend and then ran over her with a motorcycle.

Around 4 p.m. that day, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a local hospital for a report of a woman who had arrived at the emergency room for treatment of multiple injuries from an assault.

The woman told deputies her boyfriend, later identified as Maxwell Rush, strangled her with his hands and forearm and then ran her over with his motorcycle.

She was treated in the emergency room for serious injuries.

Rush was arrested and is charged with assault, strangulation and wanton endangerment.

The incident occurred on Daffodil Lane in Monticello.