Monticello man accused of threatening Wayne Co. deputy

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello man was arrested Sunday after being accused of threatening a Wayne County deputy.

On Sept. 22, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a call where the man on the phone apparently threatened a deputy.

Police didn’t specify what the threat was.

The caller allegedly said that the deputy needed to come to the caller’s home on Nathan Haynes Road alone and that “he needed to be armed.”

Deputies responded to the home however, they said no one would answer the door.

Four days later, Deputy Derek Dennis stopped a suspect for a traffic violation. During that stop, the suspect allegedly asked Dennis if he “knew another ‘named male’ that Deputy Dennis had previously charged and arrested after an undercover felony drug purchase.”

After asking Dennis about knowing that man, the suspect allegedly said, “That is all I’m going to say about that.”

Deputies continued to investigate and say they believed both of these men were friends and the threat was made for that reason.

On Oct. 15, Lance Dobbs, of Monticello, was arrested at his home on a complaint warrant and charged with terroristic threatening and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies say more “perceived threats have been revealed on social media outlets” and there may be more arrests.