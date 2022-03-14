Month-long closure of KY 2469 to begin Monday in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Drivers who use KY 2469 in western Breathitt County should prepare for an extended closure of the route for replacement of a failing drainage structure.

The road will be closed at milepoint 2.1 so the culvert at Beginning Branch can be replaced. The project will begin on Monday, March 28, and the work is expected to take four to five weeks to complete.

No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 52 and KY 30 as an alternate route. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify drivers of the closure.

KY 2469 runs along the Middle Fork of the Kentucky River between KY 30 at Shoulderblade and KY 52 at Athol. The closure location is 2.1 miles southeast of KY 52. Fewer than 50 vehicles use this section of highway each day.