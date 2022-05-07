Montgomery County Airport hosts Learn to Fly Day

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ever wanted to learn how to fly? That’s what you could do Saturday at the Montgomery County Airport.

The airport held an Open House and Pancake Breakfast for people in the community to learn about the airport’s programs and meet chapter members.

The airport also had a flight simulator for people to try. EA Chapter 1227 President Jan Puetthoff says the day was a way to help people interested in flight training get involved with the airport.

“So the general public eager to learn about becoming a private pilot can actually try their skills at a certified flight simulator,” said Puetthoff.

The event started at 10 AM Saturday morning.