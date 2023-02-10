Montgomery Co. Schools goes into lockdown after student makes ‘threatening statement’

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Montgomery County Schools went into lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly made a “threatening statement.”

According to a Facebook post from the school system, officials heard rumors of a student making a threatening statement and began investigating at the high school with police.

“The student was quickly identified. It was determined that they did make a threatening comment, however, at no point was anyone in danger,” the school system wrote on Facebook.

The school went into lockdown and students remained in their classrooms. Classes have since resumed as normal.

The school did not specify what the threat was, but said the student will face “appropriate disciplinary action.”

ABC 36 reached out to the school for more information; they declined to comment.