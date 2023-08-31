Montgomery Co. School officials write ‘open letter’ to businesses after vaping issues

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, Montgomery County School officials wrote an open letter to local businesses about “rampant” vaping issues among students.

The county’s Board of Education members and Superintendent Matthew Thompson have an “urgent plea” to business owners: Can you move your vaping product behind the counter and monitor closely the selling of these products?

Thompson has seen a “growing problem” among students in the community — daily vaping.

“As a school system, our teachers, staff, and administrators at all levels (high school, middle school, and even elementary school) deal with issues of youth vaping daily. The number of students vaping is increasing and it is clear that we need to take action and put preventative strategies in place. When speaking to students anonymously, many tell us that use is rampant and they all know friends who are addicted to this practice,” officials wrote in the letters.

Students using vapes to smoke illegal substances, like THC, is increasing as well, Thompson said.

While “most businesses selling these products follow the law,” officials say an “alarming number” of underage students tell them they’ve purchased vaping products locally.

The letter lists three ways school officials believe businesses can help curb this growing issue:

Move all vaping products behind the counter and out of sight of minors Train your employees on the laws surrounding the sale of vape products to minors Refuse to sell vape products to any minor

“We appreciate your cooperation in this matter. We believe that by working together, we can help keep our youth safe from the dangers of vaping,” the letter ended.