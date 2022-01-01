Monday’s UK women’s game vs. Mississippi State postponed

By COVID within UK program, no reschedule date announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky women’s basketball program, Monday’s Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Kentucky was supposed to start league action last Thursday before COVID issues with Auburn postponed that contest. The Wildcats are scheduled to return to action Thursday, Jan. 6 vs. Georgia at Memorial Coliseum.

Ticket information will be sent directly to ticket holders.