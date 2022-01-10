Monday sets another record in state for COVID cases, positivity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Like so many days before it during the last two weeks, Monday’s new COVID case numbers set a new record.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported 52,603 new COVID-19 cases last week, the highest weekly total ever by nearly 22,000 cases. The second highest week for new cases was the week ending Sept. 5, 2021, when 30,680 cases were reported. The continued rise in hospitalizations prompted the governor to deploy more National Guard personnel to medical facilities.

The positivity rate is up from 24.45% Friday and 23.67% last Wednesday. Monday’s report also included 14 deaths, raising the number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12,425.

The state has listed 932,552 total cases since March 2020.

The number of patients in hospitals, in intensive care and on ventilators also continue to climb. The report listed 1,873 people in the hospital, up from 1,856 Friday, 452 in Icu, up from 423 Friday, and 238 on a ventilator, up from 223 Friday.

The biggest strain so far on hospitals remains in ICU capacity with all but two of the state’s 10 medical regions reporting ICU capacity filled above 85%. Of ICU capacity, all 10 regions are using at least 20% of capacity for COVID cases.